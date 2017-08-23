SCS proposes resolution to welcome all students regardless of immigration status

A Shelby County School board member is putting forward a resolution stating the district is safe and welcoming for Hispanic families regardless of their immigration status. That push comes as Hispanic enrollment is down in SCS schools, believed to be caused by recent immigration raids in Memphis.

Board member Teresa Jones first brought the resolution up at a work session on Tuesday night. She said Wednesday morning her fellow board members now want to sign on.

The resolution asks that the board commit its schools remain safe places by designating all education centers as safe zones regardless of immigration status. It also states school grounds should be free from immigration enforcement activities and SCS should protect student privacy by withholding students’ immigration status from ICE, unless given parental consent or under court order.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and fear,” said Jones. “And so I’ve of course expressed my sentiment as a single board member that we support these families and we want to do everything we can.”

Jones said the board was informed by Superintendent Dorsey Hopson that Hispanic enrollment is down so far this year, but they weren’t given exact numbers. Her resolution states Hispanic students make up roughly 14 percent of SCS enrollment.

You can read the full resolution below:

Two weeks ago on the first day of school, members of the community stood outside Berclair Elementary and welcomed students. SCS said Berclair is one of the schools in the city with the largest Spanish speaking population.

For their part, Latino Memphis said they helped Hispanic families register for school with SCS at an apartment complex to ease some fears. But Latino Memphis said Wednesday that d rops in enrollment numbers aren’t surprising.

Jones said it’s likely her resolution will be voted on at the next SCS board meeting, which is Tuesday night, August 29.

