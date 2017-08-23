ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: FTC scam alerts by email

Instant email alerts anytime about the latest schemes, scams and shams start here.

That's a link to the Federal Trade Commission's Scam Alerts page. The federal agency updates it regularly with its investigations and exposures of all kinds of frauds.

What's cool is right there on the page, you can click on the box that reads Get Scam Alerts by Email. It's OK...I checked the FTC's privacy policy. The agency will not share your email address with a third-party or marketer, unless law enforcement needs it for an investigation.

I'm a subscriber. Sign up with just your email address, and you'll get regular email updates about the frauds the feds are chasing.

