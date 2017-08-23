Free marijuana testing offered by Mid-South police department - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Free marijuana testing offered by Mid-South police department

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARKED TREE, AR (WMC) -

One police department in Arkansas is offering to test your marijuana for free.

Marked Tree Police Department shared a news article about marijuana being laced with fentanyl, which is a powerful and dangerous additive. The department shared the article with a tongue-in-cheek generous offer to anyone who may have the marijuana.

