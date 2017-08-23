What we're working on this afternoon

Good afternoon,
Weather
We are gradually seeing the skies clear throughout the day and full sunshine will return by 5 p.m. It will be much cooler behind the front with highs in the 80s for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 60s and nearly 10 degrees below normal.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers early. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 63.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have dry conditions the rest of the week and this weekend. Temperatures will be 5-7 degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower to upper 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be a great weekend to do something outdoors with partly cloudy skies and low humidity. Saturday is the pick of the weekend because pop-up showers are possible on Sunday afternoon.
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headline
Powerball fever sweeps the Mid-South! The reason some players believe one local store in particular will bring them good luck.
5 p.m. headline
A Mid-South toddler still fighting for his life after shooting himself with a gun left out. The reason investigators believe charges WILL NOT be filed in the tragic case.
6 p.m. headline
A big boost to the Whitehaven area! Reaction from community leaders along with a possible timeline for a newly proposed arena at Graceland.
Trending stories
1. Analyst finds the most frequently drawn Powerball number
2. Report: Hugh Freeze made at least 12 calls to escort services
3. Most frequently drawn Powerball numbers
4. Top 5 most dangerous interstate spots in Memphis
5. Mother charged with killing teenage daughter
A new report shows former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze made at least 12 calls to escort services during his time at the school.More >>
Many people use birthdays, while others use lucky numbers or the quick-pick option. There are almost as many ways of choosing lottery numbers as there are chances of winning it.More >>
With the Powerball jackpot at an estimated $700 million, lines are forming outside Naifeh's.More >>
A former University of Memphis police officer claims he was racially discriminated against, and he has filed a lawsuit against the school.More >>
A police department in Arkansas is offering to test your marijuana for free.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.More >>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>
On Thursday, August 17 at 11:48 pm, 23-year-old Chelsie Lynn Kirschten was shot while in the driver seat of her white Pontiac G6. She was shot once int he upper back and pronounced dead on scene.More >>
