Former U of M officer files lawsuit claiming he was racially discriminated against

A former University of Memphis police officer claims he was racially discriminated against, and he has filed a lawsuit against the school.

The lawsuit was filed last week by John G. Hudgens against the University of Memphis.

According to the lawsuit obtained by WMC Action News 5, Hudgens previously worked for the Memphis Police Department for more than 30 years.

Hudgens, who was hired by the university in August of 2012 and is a white male, claims he suffered harassment and disparate treatment based on his race by supervisor Lt. Robert Crout, a black male.

The lawsuit claims Crout made racially offensive comments to Hudgens and other white officers, including referring to himself as the "HNIC" and that the officers would "get used to it."

The lawsuit also alleges Hudgens experienced harassment and intimidation after he participated in an equal employment opportunity complaint (EEOC) by a fellow officer, including being given tougher work loads and conditions.

Hudgens claims the discrimination continued when he was assigned a new supervisor, Sgt. Marco Anderson--also a black male--in February.

The former U of M officer said he was denied overtime while other African American officers weren't, and he said after filing two of his own EEOC charges of discrimination based on race and retaliation, others who were not involved in the process were treated more favorably.

Hudgens is seeking back pay, lost benefits, damage for emotional distress, and reinstatement

We reached out to the attorneys for both parties involved, and we have not heard back.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.