Crowds return to lucky Mid-South lottery store

With the Powerball jackpot at an estimated $700 million, lines are forming outside Naifeh's.

Naifeh's is a convenience store in Munford, Tennessee.

In 2016, the store sold one of the winning tickets for the $1.5 billion jackpot--the largest ever.

Bonnie Miller was working at the Naifeh's when the lottery announced that the store sold one of the winning tickets.

"People were everywhere. I mean in the parking lot, in the store, and that went on for like two weeks afterward," Miller said.

With the Powerball hysteria ramping back up, people are turning out to Naifeh's again. All of them hoping some of that luck will rub off on them.

"I passed by the counter and said, 'Let me just try. Maybe my luck will change,'" Larry Redfield said.

Wondering how much you could take home after taxes?

If you're looking for some guidance on how to pick your lottery numbers, you should first of all know that there is no number picking strategy that will improve your odds.

However, a lottery analyst did pour over the numbers to figure out which ones have been pulled most often in the past. Click here to read the results.

