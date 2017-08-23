MATA working on plan to improve route times

MATA is looking to expand and improve route times next month.

However, one of the biggest hurdles for the plan is that it will cost $30 million.

Tuesday, MATA officials discussed what the transportation service's route structure is and what it should be.

MATA is hoping state money can help cut hours-long waits for MATA buses.

In August alone, MATA made schedule changes to improve times on 17 routes. They also added four new routes.

