Viral Memphis teacher gets major honor from ESPN Academy

Michael Scruggs appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June (Source: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.)

He gained recognition for encouraging his students.

Now, a Mid-South teacher is receiving an honor from the ESPN Academy.

Michael Scruggs teaches at W.E.B. Debois Charter School and was recently featured on Ellen after posting a video of his daily laps around the class.

Scruggs is being honored as "Educator of the Year" at this weekend's ESPN Academy "Behold The Stars" dinner.

He posted the announcement to Twitter, calling the recognition a "blessing."

I'm excited that I will be honored this Saturday night August 26 at the "Behold the Stars"… https://t.co/0I4ZTaQzam — Michael Scruggs (@mascruggs3) August 23, 2017

We're sending huge congratulations to Scruggs on this well-deserved honor!

