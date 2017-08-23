Two kindergartners stomped, slapped, kicked on school bus - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Two kindergartners stomped, slapped, kicked on school bus

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two kindergarten students were assaulted on a school bus Tuesday morning in South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The assault happened around 8:00 a.m. at A.B. Hill Elementary School.

Police said the bus driver stated that the suspect, a juvenile, stomped on a child's face, then slapped his brother and kicked him in the face.

Four other students wrote statements for the school corroborating what was reported by the bus driver.

The suspect was issued a juvenile summons and released to his mother. Discipline from the school is pending until the principal makes a final decision.

The two kindergarten students were given first aid at the scene and were not taken to the hospital.

