MPD starts new campaign for info about July homicide

There's a new effort to uncover information in a Memphis homicide that happened in July.

Memphis Police Department said Kevin Jefferson, 47, was shot and robbed in Riverview Park on July 30.

Jefferson was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died 19 days later from his injuries.

Before his death, Jefferson told police that the man who robbed him also stole his burnt orange Buick LeSabre.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you know anything that could help officers in their investigation, call 901-528-CASH.

