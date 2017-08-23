Artists paint mural outside Memphis' tallest building

A project is underway that will help beautify the tallest building in Memphis.

Downtown Memphis Commission asked artists to decorate the plywood located around 100 N Main Street.

The plywood blocks were put up around the building after vandals were going inside the vacant building without permission.

Now, artists are spending three days turning those plywood blocks into works of art.

"Rather than looking at a blue wall, we decided that it would be a wonderful opportunity to bring the neighborhood together to beautify the area by creating this," said Penelope Houston, VP of Marketing for Downtown Memphis Commission.

The building is set to be auctioned off sometime in September.

