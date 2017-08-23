TN Senator hosts town hall on historic preservation

Tennessee State Senator Lee Harris is hosting a town hall meeting focusing on historic preservation.

The bulk of the meeting will be about how to invest in historic buildings.

However, Senator Harris said he does plan on discussing the city's current fight to remove Confederate monuments.

Senator Harris said he does believe the city of Memphis will receive a fair shake with the Tennessee Historical Commission.

He believes it will take the support of the governor, along with a vote from the governor to make it happen.

We will have more on what's discussed during this meeting tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m.

