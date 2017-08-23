Germantown offering emergency response classes

The City of Germantown is working to help citizens prepare for emergency and disaster situations.

The Community Emergency Response Team class will take place Sept. 15, 16 and 23 at Fire Station No. 4 at 3031 Forest Hill Irene Road.

The program is free.

Classes will start Friday night at 7 p.m. and continue both Saturdays at 8:30 a.m.

Through the CERT training, citizens will learn basic disaster response skills including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

Anyone who goes through the class would be able to help others in their neighborhood or workplace when first responders are not immediately available in the event of a disaster or emergency.

For more information or to register, contact Sherrye Clark with Neighborhood Services at (901) 757-7203 or email SClark@Germantown-TN.gov.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.