Tracking the tropics

Last week, Harvey formed just east of the Leeward Islands and moved west into the Caribbean as a tropical storm.

The system continued moving west being steered by the upper level winds and eventually slammed into the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico early Saturday morning.

The storm meandered across the peninsula through the weekend and then entered the Bay of Campeche Monday where it regained strength.

Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory on reformed Tropical Depression Harvey.

Now all eyes are focused on the Gulf of Mexico as this system now makes a turn to the north.

The latest forecast models show the storm continuing north into the Texas coast between Corpus Christi and Houston Saturday morning.

At this time the forecast models show Harvey remaining just below hurricane strength and coming on shore as a tropical storm.

The remnants of the storm are expected to linger along the Texas coast dumping 15 to 20 inches of rain or more.

The big question is where does the storm go from there. The current European and GFS forecast models show the remnants of Harvey moving northeast and right into the Mid-South late Wednesday through Thursday bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

The remnants of tropical systems can bring flooding, severe storms, and even isolated tornadoes to our area.

