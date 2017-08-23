No charges after 3-year-old shoots self, lawmakers want change

A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head in West Memphis on Tuesday night.

No one has been charged in the death even though the gun was left out in a bedroom.

In Memphis, two fathers are facing reckless homicide charges after their kids somehow got a hold of a gun and shot themselves over the weekend.

The guns were not secured.

It's happening way too often here in the Mid-South.

"Every child we can keep from being injured, it's a plus," Arkansas State Rep. Milton Nicks said.

Nicks said it's important to first let the investigation play out, but said he plans to examine Arkansas state law to ensure the gun laws are tough enough, and if necessary, he'll work to add new legislation.

"So we won't have situations where irresponsibility is allowed to hurt other people," Nicks said.

There is no law requiring gun owners to lock up guns at their homes in Tennessee or in Arkansas.

West Memphis, City Councilman Marco McClendon is working with police to do a gun buyback program to get guns off the streets.

"We have so much violence and gun violence in West Memphis," McClendon said.

Memphis Police Department and West Memphis Police offer free gun locks--simply call or show up to a precinct.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.