Memphis-inspired company grows meat in lab

A company with Memphis inspiration just got a big boost to make meat without ever killing an animal.

"Memphis Meat" is a Silicon Valley startup, which is producing meat in a lab by feeding oxygen and nutrients to living animal cells in a tank.

The goal is to provide protein to more of the world's population without using as much land and feed to raise livestock.

Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and others have now invested $17 million into the company.

The company was co-founded by a barbeque pit master who wants to bring the tradition of Memphis food to Silicon Valley.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.