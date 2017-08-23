Memphis Hustle select 11 players in G-League Expansion Draft

It's a mixed bag for the Memphis Hustle as they put their roster together for their inaugural season with today's G-League Expansion Draft.

Some of the names are very familiar, but it's not sure they'll actually wear a Hustle uniform this year.

The Hustle selected with their third-round pick former Memphis Tiger D.J. Stephens, a local crowd favorite who's had several tryouts with the Parent Memphis Grizzlies.

Stephens said he's already signed a contract to play in France this year.

The G-League Expansion Draft gives the Hustle the rights to players for the next two years, so we may see Stephens in Southaven in the future.

Same with former Grizzly Jamal Franklin, a fifth-round pick who's spent time in the D-League and overseas.

Franklin recorded an amazing 60-point, 12-rebound, 21-assist triple-double playing in the Chinese Basketball Association last year.

Another former Tiger, Adonis Thomas, was taken in the sixth round.

The former Melrose High star has had stints in the NBA, the D-League, and overseas.

He's currently signed to play for Banvt in the Turkish SuperLeague.

And then there's Jimmer Fredette.

A tenth-round pick, Fredette is the quintessential streak shooter, who couldn't stick in the NBA, but can fill it up from anywhere on the court when he's on.

He recently re-signed with the Shanghai Sharks in China.

Here are the Expansion Draft Picks for the Hustle:

Marquis Teague G 6-2 180 KY/Fort Wayne Okaro White F 6-8 215 FSU/Sioux Falls D.J. Stephens G/F 6-5 185 Memphis/Iowa Omari Johnson F 6-9 220 OR ST/Fort Wayne Jamaal Franklin G 6-5 191 SD ST/Long Island Adonis Thomas F 6-7 240 Memphis Grand Rapids Manny Harris G 6-5 185 MI/Texas Legends Mark Tyndale G 6-5 210 Temple/Reno Jordon Crawford G 5-6 150 Bowling Green Canton Charge/ Jimmer Fredette G 6-2 195 BYU/Westchester Terrence Drisdom G 6-5 175 Cal Poly Pomona/ Santa Cruz

The collegiate G-League Draft is Oct. 21.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.