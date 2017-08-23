Tiger have 'best practice of fall camp'

In a preseason filled with hype and anticipation, everything is still trending up for the Memphis Tigers Football team.
The Tigers get record-breaking wide receiver Anthony Miller back on the field after missing more than a week with an undisclosed injury.
Off the field, the U of M selling out its season ticket parking for the first time in history, with season ticket sales over the 20,000 mark..
And head coach Mike Norvell said the countdown to kickoff is humming for his team.
"I thought today was probably the best practice we've had of fall camp." Norvell said. "And that was fun to watch, fun to be a part of. Challenged guys, they pushed. It was impressive. That's one of the best practices that we've had."
The Tigers open the season against Louisiana-Monroe next Thursday night at the Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.
