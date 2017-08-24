Cooler temps, MATA looking at major changes, amnesty dump day in Germantown, upcoming road construction you need to know

Good Thursday morning!

We have some information this morning on some of the moves the City of Memphis is making when it comes working on roads and intersections. The goal is to help alleviate congestion in these places and make them safer for pedestrians. We'll highlight the projects this morning in a story you're only going to see on #wmc5 this morning.

MATA is looking to expand and improve route times. MATA is discussing what the route structure is now and what it should be. In August alone MATA made schedule changes to improve times on 17 routes. They also added four new routes. A future plan could cost $30 million. We'll update you on the progress.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland hosted several community leaders to discuss the issue of confederate statues in parks. We have some of the details of what came of it this morning.

Next month will be a good time to clean out your garage if you live in Germantown. The city announced what it's called an "Amnesty Dumpster Day".. meant to collect oversized items that can't be picked up at the curb. We'll tell you what to do with all that garbage, where and when to go on #wmc5.



The 3-year-old who was shot in West Memphis accidentally is recovering. The parents of the child will not be charged and this is largely due to the laws in Arkansas. One Arkansas state representative says he is working to keep the guns out of the hands of children through a variety of ways. We're talking about it this morning.



It feels so good outside! Temps in the 60s and upper 50s. Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Details on the day and a peak ahead to the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

