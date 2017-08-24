Horn Lake mayor says he would veto Greg Davis hire

With the school year well underway, it’s easy for a child to get behind if they miss even one day of class. Just imagine what happens to a child too sick to attend classes at all.More >>
Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis now doesn't appear likely to work at Horn Lake City Hall.More >>
A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head in West Memphis on Tuesday night.More >>
Senator Harris had a chance to voice his opinions in front of a packed house to a group of concerned citizens and explained what he thinks should happen to the Memphis' Confederate monuments.More >>
MATA is looking to expand and improve route times next month. However, one of the biggest hurdles for the plan is that it will cost $30 million.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
