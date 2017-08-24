Horn Lake mayor says he would veto Greg Davis hire

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis now doesn't appear likely to work at Horn Lake City Hall.

Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer now says he would veto the hiring.

Davis was previously asked to advise the city on its budget as a volunteer in a vote by the board of aldermen.

Davis did report back with some issues and gave recommendations, but the board did not take a vote on permanently hiring Davis at Tuesday's meeting.

Davis said three weeks ago, Latimer told him hiring him would be a good idea.

"He said it was a great idea," Davis said. "He encouraged me to move forward. He encouraged me to talk with developers in Horn Lake, which I did, and got their support. He encouraged me to talk with aldermen and get their support, which I did."

Latimer did not say why he would veto the hire--to which Davis said he is shocked Latimer's had a change of heart.

Davis believes he can bring a lot to Horn Lake, but said he doesn't want to work for a mayor who doesn't want him.

