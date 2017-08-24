'Amnesty Dumpster Day' to clear out trash in Germantown

Germantown residents will soon have a great opportunity to clear out their garages.

The city announced "Amnesty Dumpster Day," which is meant to collect oversized items that cannot be picked up at the curb.

Residents can bring items like construction materials, fencing, and old tires to the public services complex or Johnson Road Park.

Pickup will happen the morning of Saturday, September 16.

