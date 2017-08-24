Defense attorneys say alleged murder weapon couldn't have killed Holly Bobo

A critical piece of evidence in the murder of a west Tennessee nursing student is now under the microscope.

New court documents reveal a busted revolver has been tested in the Holly Bobo case.

Defense attorneys for Zachary Adams have new information about a gun prosecutors have called a "critical piece of evidence" in the Holly Bobo murder case.

The gun that was recently discovered is a .32 Smith and Wesson long revolver.

Court documents show the gun was found with four rounds in it in Decatur County. Photos show the extremely rusted revolver to be in inoperable condition.

Defense attorneys want to know how long the gun was on the ground. They believe it may have been there since Bobo was murdered.

The gun was cleaned and tested and does not show any blood in the cartridge.

Defense attorneys say a gun held close to her head would show blood spatter and blowback.

They believe Bobo was shot with a much larger, powerful gun.

Adams is one of three men charged with murder in the case.

There are reports that defense attorneys expect to call a witness who can give an alibi for Adams. He is set to go on trial September 11.

