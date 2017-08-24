Strickland meets with community leaders to discuss Confederate monuments

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sat down with community leaders to update them on plans to remove Confederate statues in the city.

The move comes after Strickland fired back at critics who said he was not doing enough to take the monuments down.

Strickland met with religious, government, and business leaders in the area.

He said he told the group he's working with the city's chief legal officer to find the legal way to remove the monuments, but some community members said the Mayor is dragging his feet in the process.

Strickland said he doesn't have the power to immediately take down the statues, and they are waiting for approval from the state's historical commission--which includes several members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

City council came up with several related options, ranging from selling to boarding up the statues, instead of relying on the historical commission granting permission.

