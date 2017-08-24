Pair of construction projects aim to improve traffic flow

Two major road projects will slow down morning commutes for people in the area.

Construction will begin within the next 12 months at the intersection of I-55 and E.H. Crump Boulevard. Workers will be making improvements to make the intersection safer.

"Major project at the intersection of Crump and I-55--TDOT is coming in and building a roundabout at that interchange to kind of make it safer, efficient, but it is going to be a lengthy construction cycle for that particular project," Memphis traffic engineer Randall Tatum said.

Plans are also underway to get more relief and improve the heavily congested area of Highway 78 at Lamar Avenue.

"We're going to see some improvement in the future on the Lamar Avenue corridor and a lot of push to try and get some additional funding to make the necessary improvements along that corridor," Tatum said. "And when you add in that freight traffic and that truck traffic, it makes it even worse to move those vehicles once they get stopped."

Click here to see a list of the top 16 most congested intersections in Memphis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.