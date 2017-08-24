Pair of construction projects aim to improve traffic flow

Two major road projects will slow down morning commutes for people in the area.More >>
Two major road projects will slow down morning commutes for people in the area.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sat down with community leaders to update them on plans to remove Confederate statues in the city.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland sat down with community leaders to update them on plans to remove Confederate statues in the city.More >>
A critical piece of evidence in the murder of a west Tennessee nursing student is now under the microscope.More >>
A critical piece of evidence in the murder of a west Tennessee nursing student is now under the microscope.More >>
Germantown residents will soon have a great opportunity to clear out their garages.More >>
Germantown residents will soon have a great opportunity to clear out their garages.More >>
With the school year well underway, it’s easy for a child to get behind if they miss even one day of class. Just imagine what happens to a child too sick to attend classes at all.More >>
With the school year well underway, it’s easy for a child to get behind if they miss even one day of class. Just imagine what happens to a child too sick to attend classes at all.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
The winning numbers in the $700 million Powerball lottery are 06-07-16-23-26, and the Powerball is 04.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.More >>
Victims are now taking to the witness stand as the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexual assault continues.More >>
Victims are now taking to the witness stand as the trial of the former Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of sexual assault continues.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>