Woman sets clothes on fire inside Walmart

A woman set a fire inside a Memphis Walmart on Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department said a fire was set inside the Austin Peay Walmart around 7 a.m.

Officials said a woman wanted to try on clothes, but was upset that the dressing room was locked, so she set the clothes on fire.

The store was evacuated.

The woman was detained. It's unknown what charges she will face.

Store employees said the store will remain closed all day Thursday.

