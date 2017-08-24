Corrections officer relieved of duty over social media posts

A Shelby County corrections officer was relieved of duty after posting some offensive material on social media.

Jail Sgt. Marcus Twilla, who has been on the force since 2001, was relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation.

Twilla posted several memes on his Facebook page that included the N-word and other unsavory language. The posts, which are a violation of Shelby County Sheriff's Office social media policy, have since been deleted.

You can read that policy below:

SCSO officials said Twilla has had no previous personnel issues.

