Lockdown lifted after bomb threat at Marion High School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MARION, AR (WMC) -

Marion High School was on lockdown briefly Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in.

Marion Police Department received a bomb threat around 10 a.m., prompting the lockdown.

Marion police have a suspect being questioned.

The lockdown was lifted after more than a half hour.

All students are safe.

