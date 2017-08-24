MLGW hosting workshop for smart energy usage

Do you know how to make your home EnergySmart? Are you tired of high utility bills? Memphis Light Gas and Water wants to help you reduce energy usage in your home.

The utility company is inviting citizens to the Glenview Community Center to learn more about Home Weatherization. You can also participate in an EnergySmart workshop and receive Energy Conservation kits.

Interested citizens will also have the opportunity to learn more about MLGW's Max Impact Home Weatherization Loan Program. It offers low-interest loans of up to $2,500 for weatherization home improvements.

This expo is a part of MLGW in Neighborhoods Everywhere (M.I.N.E.).

The event is Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.