Teens drop out of college to start business in Memphis

Two young Memphians are putting their college careers on hold to open a brand new business near University of Memphis.

Micah Dempsey and Christopher Galbreath graduated high school from Harding Academy of Memphis. They started college at Lipscomb University in Nashville, but they never finished their education.

Instead, the pair took their entrepreneurial spirit and opened a unique coffee shop.

Dempsey and Galbreath are fulfilling their dream of opening a pottery studio and coffee shop.

Belltower Artisans will open in Highland Strip in October. The business started as a pop-up coffee shop. It then grew to its first full studio in Minglewood Hall.

Now, with business going well, the young entrepreneurs are moving closer to University of Memphis.

Belltower Artisans will be located at 549 Highland Street. It will offer a full range of pottery classes, including date night events and multiweek courses for beginner, intermediate, and advanced skill levels.

According to Memphis Business Journal, Belltower Artisans was born from a school assignment given to Galbreath. Now he and Dempsey are working full-time on the business and planning to take online classes to finish their college degrees.

