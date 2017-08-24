Cheer coach investigated after forcibly pushing girls into splits

Denver Police Department is investigating several videos that show a recently hired cheer coach forcibly pushing girls into an extended split position.

In at least one of the videos, the cheerleader can be heard crying out in pain and asking him to stop.

"He was pushing, like, with his other knee on my back to try and keep my posture straight," freshman cheerleader Ally Wakefield said. "It was tearing my ligaments and my muscle at the same time."

The cheer coach, assistant cheer coach, high school principal, assistant principal, and Denver Public Schools deputy general counsel have all been placed on leave.

In a statement, Superintendent Tom Boasberg said:

"We absolutely prohibit any practices that place our students' physical and mental health in jeopardy."

