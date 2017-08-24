Woman shot in head at University Trails in Oxford; man arrested

A woman was shot in the head at University Trails apartment complex in Oxford.

D'Marius Madkins, 28, was taken into custody just after midnight after a woman was found shot in the head while sitting on the balcony.

The apartments are just off of the Ole Miss campus.

The victim was flown to the hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

Madkins has yet to be formally charged.

