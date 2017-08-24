TVA will not use cooling water wells until it's proven safe

A woman was shot in the head at University Trails apartment complex in Oxford.More >>
A Shelby County corrections officer was relieved of duty after posting some offensive material on social media.More >>
A woman set a fire inside a Memphis Walmart on Thursday morning.More >>
Marion High School was on lockdown briefly Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called in.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department awarded a young St. Jude patient as an honorary deputy.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
Charleston Police confirmed one person has been shot and a hostage situation is underway at a downtown restaurant.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
Video shows eight cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down into the splits while their arms are held up by fellow teammates, making each girl unable to move herself out of the position.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >>