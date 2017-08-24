TVA will not use cooling water wells until it's proven safe

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated an extensive investigation into contaminated water near its Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) found high levels of arsenic, lead, and fluoride in the groundwater near Allen Fossil Plant.

MLGW, TDEC, and local health officials have all tested Memphis drinking water. They determined the contaminated groundwater is not getting into Memphis drinking water.

Groundwater near the plant is used to cool generating equipment at the plant.

TVA said Allen Fossil Plant is retiring the coal-fired generators at the plant and replacing them with natural gas, which will reduce emissions and improve TVA's electric system.

TVA will not use the Allen natural gas plant cooling water wells until the investigation into the contaminated groundwater can prove that operating the plant is safe.

TVA is installing permanent monitoring systems that will keep close eye on the groundwater.

