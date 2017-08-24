7-year-old St. Jude patient named honorary deputy - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

7-year-old St. Jude patient named honorary deputy

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Piero (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department) Piero (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department awarded a young St. Jude patient as an honorary deputy.

Piero Montiel Arroyo, 7, was granted his Make-A-Wish to be a cop for a day.

Sheriff Bill Rasco swore Piero in and put him to action.

Piero conducted traffic stops leading to an arrest.

