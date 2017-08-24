Tiger cub rescued from illegal smuggling

Border patrol officers rescued a tiger cub that was being illegally trafficked into the United States.

The officers pulled over a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old and a 21-year-old were inside the car.

When officers inspected the car, they found a tiger cub inside.

Officers took the car's driver, a U.S. citizen, into custody. The tiger cub is being taken care of by the San Diego Zoo for the time being.

Twenty years ago, customs agents in San Diego stopped an illegal smuggling operation that was trying to move a tiger cub out of California and into Mexico. That cub was then relocated to San Diego Safari Park where it lived for many years.

