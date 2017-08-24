Little girl draws dream dress; grandma makes it for her

This little girl drew her dream dress, then her Grandma made it for her. (Source: @ritomynamewontfi / Reddit)

We don't know her name, but she's earned our title of "Grandma of the year."

A photo posted to Reddit is quickly gaining traction because of its sweet nature.

The caption on this photo read, "She drew a picture of her dream dress, and her Grandma made it for her."

No, it wasn't her birthday. No, it wasn't a special occasion.

According to the Redditor who published this photo, Grandma did it "just because she can."

The Redditor added, "Honestly, the pic does not do the dress justice. Sorry for that. She is an extremely talented Grandma."

The photo garnered 54,000 upvotes and 671 comments in less than 24 hours. Here are just a few comments that followed:

"What a lucky kid to have such a great grandma."

"Grandparents love is eternal. I was lucky enough to experience it. May you live long and be as beautiful as you look today. Kudos to your grandma, may she live longer."

"Having it come from her imagination and through grandma's hands is just incredible. This is a wonderful gift that will be cherished for years."

Grandma's love shines through in this photo and the comments that followed restored our faith in humanity on the Internet.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.