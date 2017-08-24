Ballet Memphis hosts ribbon cutting for completed facility

Ballet Memphis will give the public a first look inside their completed Midtown facility at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

For years the old French Quarter Hotel sat empty, creating an eyesore at the corner of Madison Avenue and Cooper Street. Ballet Memphis stepped in, revamped the space, and will now bring a blast of art to the area.

Ballet Memphis previously gave the public a sneak peek of their facility while the building was still under construction.

The ribbon cutting comes just days before their Community Celebration Day on Saturday, Aug. 26. Doors open at noon, and there will be activities for all ages.

