Map shows when Memphis streets will be paved

Memphis streets will soon be paved faster, and there's a new way you can keep tabs on the progress.

The city's 6,000 miles of streets are in line for a faster facelift.

Memphis City Council members recently upped funding for paving by $6.5 million.

The extra money means for the first time in a decade, streets will be paved every 25 years instead of every 40.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland tweeted out information about the new paving map Thursday morning.

We're back to a 25-year paving cycle for the first time in a decade. Explore our map to see which streets are up: https://t.co/VJ4wLyExrw pic.twitter.com/ycyBisZW3F — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) August 24, 2017

All you do is click on the map. Green shows streets to be paved this year, blue shows next year, and red shows the years after that.

But city traffic engineers aren't just focusing on city streets. They're also monitoring major expansion and repaving projects like the Lamar Avenue overhaul.

The recent Tennessee gas tax hike means the state will be kicking in the funds to patch up the major thoroughfare.

The city said a redesign is underway to make Lamar Avenue easier to travel for cars and big rigs.

“We have some projects in the pipeline that we'll convert those intersections along Lamar Avenue to grade separated intersections so those trucks can continue to move without being stopped by a traffic light,” said Memphis traffic engineer Randall Tatum.

To see when a street will be paved, click here.

