Bus driver pulls knife from student's bag

Video shows a school bus driver removing a knife from a student's bag.

Forrest City School District in Arkansas is now investigating what happened.

A mother posted video of the incident to Facebook. She said it shows that a girl brought the knife on the bus with the intention to stab her son.

Forrest City School District released the following statement about what happened:

"We are aware of the video circulating via social media regarding an incident on one of our buses. We are investigating the matter to ensure that the appropriate disciplinary action is taken and the appropriate authorities are notified."

