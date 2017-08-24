Major multi-vehicle crash blocks part of I-40

Memphis first responders are on the scene of a major multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-40 westbound just east of the N. Highland Street overpass.

The crash involves an 18-wheeler and a smaller truck, as well as two cars. One vehicle is overturned, and the westbound right lanes are blocked.

Traffic is also backed up in the eastbound lanes.

Memphis police said one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The scene is expected to be clear by 5:30 p.m.

In the meantime, you’ll want to avoid driving through that area.

