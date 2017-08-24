Judge dismisses murder charge against father in 3-year-old's sho - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Judge dismisses murder charge against father in 3-year-old's shooting death

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A first-degree murder charge was rejected for a 26-year-old father whose son was shot in the head on July 8.

A judge dismissed the charge against Cortez Wilkerson, but found probable cause for reckless homicide, as well as gun and drug charges. 

According to family members, Kash Sharp, 3, shot himself in the head after getting his hands on his father's gun. 

Wilkerson was initially charged with reckless homicide, but after Memphis police officers said the evidence did not match his story, his charge was changed to first-degree murder

According to Shelby County District Attorney's Office, the first-degree murder charge can still be presented to a grand jury.

