24 vehicles burned in auto shop arson

Twenty-four vehicles were destroyed in a fire that was deliberately set at a Memphis auto shop on Tuesday.

Fire investigators believe the fire at Keita Auto Shop, which sparked around 10:30 p.m., is the work of an arsonist.

In addition to the vehicles, the building was also damaged and paperwork was destroyed.

Fire crews said it was harder to access the building because a burning car was blocking the entrance.

