Three-day ‘Best in Black’ events start Thursday night

The African American community is gearing up for the Best in Black Awards celebrations.

The event, held at the National Civil Rights Museum, will be a kickoff to a three-day celebration of the Best in Black Awards.

The speaker and author spent one year trying to buy from only African American-owned businesses.

Thursday night’s panelist will talk about the power of the African American dollar.

“Being more strategic and more intentional about how we spend our dollars and that's what this conversation is about,” said Bernal E. Smith II, publisher for New Tri-State Defender.

Special guest and Chicago resident Maggie Anderson will share insight her family gained as they spent a year buying at mainly African American owned businesses.

“They subsequently wrote a book called ‘Our Black Year’ where they sort of chronicled all the experiences they had, the challenges and opportunity, some of the great people they met along the way,” Smith said.

A panel of community leaders will lead the "Buying Black" community conversation. It's free and opens to the public at 6:30 p.m.

“We are really about solutions,” Smith said. “We are not going to just come here and talk. We are going to leave with some real actionable items that we can then implement.”

Friday will be the Harlem Nights themed pre-show party at the Gallery at Madison Square.

The grand finale The Best in Black Awards show at the Paradise Entertainment Complex on Saturday will highlight achievement in the African American community.

“It's no different from the Italian fest that happens every year, the Latino festival, you know all those festivals that celebrate the unique culture,” Smith said.

