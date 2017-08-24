Multiple gas stations raided in Southaven

Multiple gas stations in Southaven hosted raids Thursday.

Investigators rolled out crime scene tape and blocked entrances to gas stations on Stateline Road and Airways Boulevard.

WMC Action News 5 crews saw the officers investigating the Shell at Airways and Stateline, the Exxon at Airways and Rasco, and the

Southaven Express at Stateline and Airways.

Southaven Police Department said its officers were assisting Attorney General Financial Crimes Division in an ongoing investigation.

It's still unclear exactly what the investigation is about.

