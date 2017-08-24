MS tax-free weekend on guns, ammo starts Friday

Starting Friday, Mississippi residents can purchase guns and ammo tax-free.

The Second Amendment weekend exempts guns and ammunition from the state's seven percent sales tax.

It's named for the constitutional right to bear arms and was signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant in 2014.

In addition to guns and ammo, items exempt from the tax include scopes and mounts, gun cases and most archery equipment.

Non-exempt items include gun safes and hearing aids.

The savings start midnight Friday, Aug. 25 at midnight and end Sunday, Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

