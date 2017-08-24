Company looks to hire 400 warehouse positions Friday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Company looks to hire 400 warehouse positions Friday

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Get your resumes ready! 

Prestigious Placement is hosting a job fair Friday with some unique benefits. 

More than 400 local positions are available and include various warehouse workers, forklift operators, and material handlers.

A representative for Prestigious said they offer gas cards, gift cards, and even Uber rides back and forth to work for employees.

The fair starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. at 3880 Hacks Cross Road.

You need to bring your ID and be able to pass a drug test. 

For more information or to fill out an online application, visit their website here.

