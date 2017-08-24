The latest on Hurricane Harvey

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Hurricane Harvey was churning north northeast through the Gulf of Mexico 275 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas with sustained winds of 85 mph and gust up to 105 mph.

Harvey is now the third hurricane this season. The intensity of this storm rapidly increased early Thursday morning as previous forecast models indicated it remaining a tropical storm throughout its duration.

New data now suggest Harvey becomes a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph gusting to 155 mph in the next 24 hours. This is the most rapid 24-hour intensification of a Gulf of Mexico hurricane since Karl in 2010.

Forecast models have been and are still indicating Harvey making landfall along the Texas coast somewhere between Corpus Christi and Houston with max winds of 125 mph.

This would be the first storm storm to strike the Texas coast with winds that strong since Celia in 1970. Along with the wind, this storm will have the potential to produce a 6 to 12 foot storm surge.

Torrential rain is also a major threat. Current data suggest rainfall amounts averaging 15 to 25 inches of rain and possibly as much as 35 inches.

This storm poses a major threat to people and property, and the governor of Texas is encouraging people in the path of the storm to evacuate immediately. The eye of Harvey is expected to reach the Texas coast in the wee morning hours of Saturday.

Once Harvey makes landfall, there is some uncertainty among forecast models.

The current National Hurricane Center track has the storm lingering along the coast through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

The European forecast model then shows the remnants of the storm moving northeast and right into the Mid-South Wednesday and Thursday.

This is a system that we will continue to monitor closely and will update you frequently on the air, on the web, and on our First Alert Weather app, so stay tuned for further information.

