Cooper-Young residents on edge after recent robberies

Memphis police are looking for the suspects behind two robberies at a Midtown intersection that happened less than an hour apart.

People who live in Cooper-Young are getting worried after five armed robberies took place in the past few days. What’s even more worrisome is that the crooks are still out there.

"We're certainly concerned,” said Jeff Seidman.

Seidman and his Cooper Young neighbors want to know what is going on after five people were robbed at gunpoint this week.

"The first robbery happened at Tanglewood and Oliver at 12:20 a.m. The second one happened 40 minutes later at 1 a.m.

The Cooper Young Entertainment District is just blocks away filled with customers.

The first victim is a 26-year-old man who was walking home from Celtic Crossing when he heard a car accelerate and stop beside him. The crook in the red compact car pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet.

That 2001 Dodge Neon had been stolen at gunpoint earlier that night on Lucy, a 10-minute drive from Tanglewood and Oliver. The car was used in another robbery that night at the same intersection.

That time, the victim said the robber pulled a black handgun and stole his cell phone.

Neither victim was at home when we knocked on their doors. These armed robberies are changing the way neighbors in Cooper Young operate.

"It’s certainly made me more aware,” Seidman said. “I've always tried to be aware. I guess now you can say I'm hyper aware."

