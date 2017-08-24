DeSoto County Sheriff confronts opioid epidemic

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco is urging parents to speak up if they suspect their children are having a drug problem.

The sheriff spoke at "Truth Behind the Numbers" held at Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch.

Sheriff Rasco said heroin and prescription drug abuse has become a big problem in the county, responsible for 21 overdose deaths this year compared with 17 in all of last year.

"That is the worst thing I have to do as sheriff of DeSoto County is knock on someone's door and tell them their son, their daughter, their father isn't coming home,” Sheriff Rasco said. “It’s devastating to make that statement."

He said most cases could have been stopped if parents checked on their kids and stepped in before a drug addiction turned deadly.

