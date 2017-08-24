Several pets saved, 2 cats missing after house fire

Two cats are still missing after a house fire in the Berclair neighborhood.

Crews were called to the blaze on Russwood at Gailwood on Thursday afternoon.

No one was home when the fire started, but several animals were inside the house.

Neighbors said they rushed to save several cats and dogs from the smoke.

"Just panic, get the animals out to help my neighbor,” said one neighbor. “I seen fire coming out of the back of the house. and my neighbor tried to get the water hose to put it out."

No people were hurt in the blaze.

Investigators are still looking for what caused the fire.

