Tigers unveil new uniforms

With just one week left till the Memphis Tigers kick off their much anticipated college football schedule, the U of M unveiled new uniforms in their ever expanding line of gear.

The Tigers are sported a new blue and gray combination for their picture taking session at the Liberty Bowl on Thursday.

But, that's not the only suit Memphis will wear this season.

Just about every combination of blue, gray, black, white, and silver will be on display.

It's something Head Coach Mike Norvell says keeps the program fresh.

"I believe that how we present ourselves is important." Norvell said. "Every time you see these guys take the field, we're representing something bigger than ourselves. Whether it's the suits we wear on game day for the Tiger walk, to the uniforms we wear on the field. We want to present this program in a first class manner."

The Tigers Kickoff the Season next Thursday night at 8 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl against Louisiana-Monroe.

